Nanometrics (NANO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nanometrics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nanometrics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NANO opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NANO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

