NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.18

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.18 and traded as low as $48.50. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 3,724 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $426.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

