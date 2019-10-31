Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

