Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.
Mvb Financial Company Profile
Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.