Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $1.10 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,554,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 384,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,735,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 57,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,296. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

