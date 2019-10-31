Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 5,380 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.26% of MYR Group worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $8,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 167,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MYR Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 131,451 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,900. MYR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $545.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

