Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

XPO traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $75.75. 26,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,199. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

