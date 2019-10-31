Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 73.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Five Below by 80.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,797. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $150.00 target price on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.