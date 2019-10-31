Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) Shares Up 2.5%

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation (OTC:MRAL)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,156% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Mr. Amazing Loans Company Profile (OTC:MRAL)

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr.

