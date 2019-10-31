Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $243.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $249.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,099.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

