Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

