Morgan Stanley Sells 15,417 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

RYE opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $55.81.

