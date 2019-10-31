Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NYSE MS opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 39.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

