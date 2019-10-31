Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 38.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

