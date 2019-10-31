Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period.

NYSE BTA opened at $12.58 on Thursday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

