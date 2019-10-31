Morgan Stanley Buys 148,222 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 712.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 83.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $84,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,887.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

