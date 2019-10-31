Moog (MOG.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MOG.B opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. Moog has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

