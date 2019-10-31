Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). Mongodb posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

MDB traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.77. The company had a trading volume of 837,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,622. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $65.62 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $361,080.00. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $3,461,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,994,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,674,094. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mongodb by 138.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Mongodb by 41.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

