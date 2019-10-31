Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,097,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,133,375.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

