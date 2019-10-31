Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

