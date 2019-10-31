MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Hits Market Capitalization of $106,167.00

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 99.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. MODEL-X-coin has a market capitalization of $106,167.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded 167.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net . MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam

Buying and Selling MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

