MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $119.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.22. 381,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,975. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 8.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

