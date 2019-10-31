MKM Partners Raises LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $50.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by analysts at MKM Partners to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LYFT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 16,213,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,499. LYFT has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,302.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,513,050.00. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,420 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

