Mitek Systems (MITK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
MITK opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.16. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.07.
In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.
