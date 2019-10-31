Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, 642,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 425,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

