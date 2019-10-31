Mirai (MRI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $169.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a market cap of $3,013.00 and $169.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00700074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030181 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004031 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002336 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.