Minerals Technologies’ (MTX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Nord/LB

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $255.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 391.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

