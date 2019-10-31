Minerals Technologies’ (MTX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Nord/LB

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $255.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 391.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.
Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.
In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
