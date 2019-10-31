MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 191,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 76,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.58. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 27.20%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

