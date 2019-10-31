Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 103715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of $15.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Get Millrock Resources alerts:

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter.

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.