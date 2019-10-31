Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

MPB traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

MPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

