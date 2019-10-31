Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, 902,541 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 649% from the average session volume of 120,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.93 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 35.24%.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

