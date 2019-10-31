Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,914,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

