MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MCBS opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.
