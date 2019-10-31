Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,983,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 253.9% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,225 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Metlife by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 14.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 121,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

