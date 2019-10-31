Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Methanex from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Methanex from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 193,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Methanex by 26.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 62.8% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 546,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

