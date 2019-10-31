Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.00. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 872,756 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.