Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 7.4%

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88, 141,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 238,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 77.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.