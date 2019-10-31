Mero Currency (MRO) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Mero Currency (CURRENCY:MRO) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Mero Currency token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim, Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, Mero Currency has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Mero Currency has a total market cap of $17,281.00 and approximately $409.00 worth of Mero Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00219072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.01458095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mero Currency

Mero Currency’s total supply is 14,607,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,731,318 tokens. Mero Currency’s official Twitter account is @merocurrency . The official website for Mero Currency is www.merocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Mero Currency

Mero Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, VinDAX, Mercatox, DDEX and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mero Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mero Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

