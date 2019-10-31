Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY19 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.
NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 40,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,632,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $4,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,530 shares of company stock worth $7,853,050. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.
