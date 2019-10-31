Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Mercury Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.03-2.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,246,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $459,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,487.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

