Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Cut by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.65. 5,565,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

