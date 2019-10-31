Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

