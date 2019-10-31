Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 166.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.2% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 317,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 95,743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 231.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 744,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Pentair stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 555,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.