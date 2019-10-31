Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $315,275.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $315,275.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00785745 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000146 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000693 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

