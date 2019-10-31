Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up 9.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $203,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CLSA set a $26.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.