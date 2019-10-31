Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Shares Up 1.3%

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 87,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.
Meili Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGU)
Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.
