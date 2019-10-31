Meet Group (MEET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Meet Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect Meet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEET opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Meet Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

