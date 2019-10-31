MediBloc [ERC20] Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $617,623.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinsuper, Bittrex and Kryptono. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.64 or 0.05926134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015078 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046310 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, DEx.top, Gate.io, Kryptono, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Upbit, Coinrail and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

