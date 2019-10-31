MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.71

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 107665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

About MediaValet (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

