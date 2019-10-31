Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 60.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 50,089.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,526 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Dover by 180.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 691,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after acquiring an additional 444,913 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 225.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 382,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

In other Dover news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

