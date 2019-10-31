Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16,401.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after acquiring an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 507.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 892,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

